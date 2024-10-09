4 hospitalized after wrong-way driver causes crash on I-20 in Fulton, cops say

The impact caused one of the vehicles to catch on fire, which crews put out, according to Atlanta fire spokesperson Anaré Holmes. He said four people were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and one of them remains in critical condition. Their names were not released.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Debris littered the interstate and caution tape surrounded at least two vehicles, including a white sedan whose front end was completely mangled, photos showed. Another car was lying on its side about 20 to 30 feet away. By 6:30 a.m., the section of the interstate reopened, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

FULTON CO - All lanes are blocked on I-20 E before Holmes Dr. (mm 52.3) due to a crash. Expect delays and use alt. routes.



Est. end time: 6:00 am #ATLtraffic #FultonCounty



Updates: https://t.co/4ZLmIGUjqA pic.twitter.com/y2LPaD3Xwe — 511 GA - A Service of Georgia DOT (@511Georgia) October 9, 2024

“APD, (Highway Emergency Response Operators) and (Atlanta Fire Rescue) worked together in shutting the entire expressway down to render aid to those injured,” police added.

No other details were provided by officials, including what charges the alleged wrong-way driver will be facing. An investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

