4 hospitalized after wrong-way driver causes crash on I-20 in Fulton, cops say

An alleged wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle Wednesday morning on I-20 in Fulton County, officials said, leaving four people injured, including one in critical condition.
The fiery multivehicle wreck was reported around 3 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the interstate, which were shut down for more than an hour near Hamilton E. Holmes Drive, according to police.
Officers had received a call that a driver was traveling against traffic before they eventually crashed head-on into another vehicle, “causing multiple collisions and multiple severe injuries,” police said.
The impact caused one of the vehicles to catch on fire, which crews put out, according to Atlanta fire spokesperson Anaré Holmes. He said four people were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and one of them remains in critical condition. Their names were not released.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Debris littered the interstate and caution tape surrounded at least two vehicles, including a white sedan whose front end was completely mangled, photos showed. Another car was lying on its side about 20 to 30 feet away. By 6:30 a.m., the section of the interstate reopened, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
“APD, (Highway Emergency Response Operators) and (Atlanta Fire Rescue) worked together in shutting the entire expressway down to render aid to those injured,” police added.
No other details were provided by officials, including what charges the alleged wrong-way driver will be facing. An investigation into the wreck is ongoing.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author