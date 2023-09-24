4 arrested after 19-year-old killed in Acworth home invasion, police say

A fourth person has been arrested after a teenager was shot and killed during a May home invasion at an Acworth apartment complex, according to authorities.

Rodney Sanders, 25, of Cumming was booked into the Cobb County Jail Friday in connection with the killing of 19-year-old Aiden Kane Shaw, who was shot May 17 at the Walden Ridge Apartment Homes on Cobb Parkway, police said.

The Kennesaw teenager was found dead inside an apartment at the gated complex around 3 a.m. after police responded to 911 calls about a person shot and a possible home invasion.

Credit: Kevin Whaley Credit: Kevin Whaley

Shaw is survived by his parents, six siblings and former stepmother. “He was taken too soon from us, but he will always live in our hearts,” his obituary stated.

After the shooting, authorities boarded up Shaw’s apartment and collected the bullet-riddled door as evidence, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Credit: Dignity Memorial Credit: Dignity Memorial

Within a week, police arrested 20-year-old Jaiden Colon-Crawford and said they were searching for another teenager involved in the case, David Travis.

According to online records, Travis, 18, and Cibias Vieira, 22, were taken into custody in June.

The four suspects each facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and 1st-degree burglary, police said. Vieira, Colon-Crawford and Travis, all Acworth residents, are also facing gun possession charges.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.