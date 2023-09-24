4 arrested after 19-year-old killed in Acworth home invasion, police say

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By
23 minutes ago
X

A fourth person has been arrested after a teenager was shot and killed during a May home invasion at an Acworth apartment complex, according to authorities.

Rodney Sanders, 25, of Cumming was booked into the Cobb County Jail Friday in connection with the killing of 19-year-old Aiden Kane Shaw, who was shot May 17 at the Walden Ridge Apartment Homes on Cobb Parkway, police said.

The Kennesaw teenager was found dead inside an apartment at the gated complex around 3 a.m. after police responded to 911 calls about a person shot and a possible home invasion.

Credit: Kevin Whaley

Credit: Kevin Whaley

Shaw is survived by his parents, six siblings and former stepmother. “He was taken too soon from us, but he will always live in our hearts,” his obituary stated.

After the shooting, authorities boarded up Shaw’s apartment and collected the bullet-riddled door as evidence, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Credit: Dignity Memorial

Credit: Dignity Memorial

Within a week, police arrested 20-year-old Jaiden Colon-Crawford and said they were searching for another teenager involved in the case, David Travis.

According to online records, Travis, 18, and Cibias Vieira, 22, were taken into custody in June.

The four suspects each facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and 1st-degree burglary, police said. Vieira, Colon-Crawford and Travis, all Acworth residents, are also facing gun possession charges.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Carters surprise Plains with Peanut Festival cameo19h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3 dead in ‘targeted’ shooting near SW Atlanta mall
16h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Brian Kemp on why he’ll back Donald Trump if he wins the GOP nod

Credit: Doug Turnbull / WSB Skycopter

EV battery fires: Challenges for firefighters and maintenance tips
3h ago

Credit: Doug Turnbull / WSB Skycopter

EV battery fires: Challenges for firefighters and maintenance tips
3h ago

Man arrested after opening fire outside Gordon County Jail, sheriff says
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3 dead in ‘targeted’ shooting near SW Atlanta mall
16h ago
Woman killed, struck by car while helping driver after crash on I-75 in Cobb
18h ago
Man arrested after woman found dead in parking deck near Underground Atlanta
19h ago
Featured

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
LISTEN
Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
Week 6 high school football scoreboard: Eziomume has huge game
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top