1 arrested, 1 sought in deadly Acworth home invasion

A man accused in a fatal Cobb County home invasion has been arrested, but police said Wednesday a teenager involved in the case remains at large.

Jaiden Lajuan Colon-Crawford, 20, and David Bernard Travis, 18, are both facing charges of murder during the commission of a felony, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and first-degree burglary in the May 17 shooting, Acworth police said.

Colon-Crawford was taken into custody Friday and remains in jail without bond. Police said they continue searching for Travis, who is a resident of Acworth.

The two are charged in the shooting of 19-year-old Aiden Kane Shaw, according to authorities. Police responded to the Walden Ridge Apartment Homes on Cobb Parkway around 3 a.m. after 911 calls regarding a person shot and a possible home invasion.

The victim was found shot to death inside an apartment, police said.

Shaw is survived by his parents, six siblings and former stepmother. According to his obituary, the Kennesaw teen was happiest when surrounded by the people he loved.

“He was taken too soon from us, but he will always live in our hearts,” the obituary states.

Anyone with information on Travis’ whereabouts or about the case is asked to call the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.

