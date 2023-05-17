BreakingNews
Man dead after employees exchange gunfire at Forsyth industrial park
X

Acworth home invasion turns deadly, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

An apparent home invasion robbery turned deadly in Acworth early Wednesday, authorities said.

Acworth police responded around 3 a.m. to the Walden Ridge Apartment Homes on Cobb Parkway for both a person shot call and a possible home invasion. When officers arrived, they found the victim dead from gunshot wounds inside an apartment.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin, authorities said. No details on a suspect were provided.

Police said detectives were actively working the scene and talking with witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Acworth police at 770-974-1232.

