3-year-old struck by stray bullet at troubled SW Atlanta apartment complex

Investigators said they believe the child was outside when gunfire was heard. It’s not clear from where the shots were fired.

The apartment complex is among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

It encompasses both 1381 and 1371 Kimberly Way, and between 2017 and mid-2023, police recorded 248 crimes there. They include three homicides, 44 aggravated assaults, six robberies, a child molestation case and four rapes.

In May 2022, a man died there after being shot multiple times. Two months later, in July, a shooting left a woman dead and two others injured. That same month, Atlanta put the complex on a list of properties to be targeted for crackdowns because of chronic crime and problems with poor living conditions.

