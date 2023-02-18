3 teens injured in Brookhaven shooting

Three teenagers were shot and injured Friday evening in Brookhaven, police said.
Officers were called to a QuikTrip on Buford Highway on reports of a person shot. At the scene, police said they found two victims injured.
While investigating at a nearby apartment complex, officers told Channel 2 Action News that a third victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound. All three remain at a hospital as of Saturday morning and are said to be stable.
Police confirmed that those involved “appear to have been familiar with each other prior to the incident.” No information was released on what may have led up to the shooting or whether it occurred at the gas station or apartment complex.
Just hours after the shooting, two teens were shot near a southwest Atlanta event space, Channel 2 reported. The shooting happened along Lee Street after a group left the business, which was closing for the night, the news station stated.
