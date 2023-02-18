X
Dark Mode Toggle

2 teens shot near SW Atlanta event space

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Two teenagers were shot and injured early Saturday morning in southwest Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Officers were called to an area in the 1200 block of Lee Street at about 3:45 a.m. and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the news station. Both boys were taken to a hospital.

A group of people was asked to leave an event space nearby after the business closed for the night and the shooting occurred some time later, investigators confirmed with Channel 2. A security guard told the news station that gunshots rang out after a fight among two groups outside the business.

Police have not said what exactly led up to the shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett signs with ‘big time’ agent22h ago

Brent Key taking rebuild of Georgia Tech literally
17h ago

Credit: Cedartown Middle School

Army veteran tried to free Georgia middle school teacher killed in crash
19h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves’ Michael Soroka experiencing hamstring tightness
20h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves’ Michael Soroka experiencing hamstring tightness
20h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Bradley’s Buzz: If the Bears opt to deal Fields, I spy a trading partner
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

EF1 tornado confirmed in west Georgia during overnight storms
14h ago
Man gets prison time for hurling Molotov cocktail at federal building in Atlanta
14h ago
Man shot to death in SW Atlanta residential area
14h ago
Featured

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Who's Rico? The Trump Georgia investigation podcast, Episode 13 - AJC Breakdown
What is - and isn’t - in the Fulton grand jury report - Politically Georgia podcast
Senators study Georgia foster care problems that were subject of AJC reporting
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top