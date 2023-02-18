2 teens shot near SW Atlanta event space

Officers were called to an area in the 1200 block of Lee Street at about 3:45 a.m. and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the news station. Both boys were taken to a hospital.

A group of people was asked to leave an event space nearby after the business closed for the night and the shooting occurred some time later, investigators confirmed with Channel 2. A security guard told the news station that gunshots rang out after a fight among two groups outside the business.