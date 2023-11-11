3 shot in parking lot of Brookhaven shopping complex

Shots were fired in the parking lot of the Sun Tan Shopping Center in the 2800 block of Buford Highway around 5:40 a.m. At the scene, officials confirmed the three victims were found suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Police said they were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

“At this time, there is no information leading to the shooting victims being involved in the incident,” police spokesman Lt. Jacob Kissel said.

No information was provided on a suspected gunman or what may have led to the incident.

Though the shopping complex where the shooting happened is small, it is home to several businesses, including a sports bar, a few restaurants and a grocery store.

