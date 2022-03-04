3 plead not guilty in Wendy’s arson during Rayshard Brooks protest

Rolfe, who faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges, was reinstated by the city’s Civil Service Board last spring after the group determined he was not afforded his right to due process. Brosnan, the first officer on the scene that evening, is charged with aggravated assault and other offenses.

White’s attorney, Drew Findling, said his client didn’t know Wade or Chisom, saying the men are “strangers to us.” He said Friday that he plans to fight the charges.

“We’ve been 100% confident of her innocence from the very beginning,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Wade is a local activist who led several protests during the summer of 2020. He was arrested again that August and charged with criminal attempt to incite a riot, according to jail records. Authorities said he helped organize the protest that preceded the Wendy’s going up in flames.

District Attorney Fani Willis has said while authorities support the right to peacefully demonstrate, her office will not tolerate violence.

“It is unacceptable to burn down a building in your community, even in the name of a protest,” she told Channel 2 Action News after January’s indictments were handed down.

Willis said much of the evidence that led to those indictments was gathered from video shared on social media the night of the protest. She said investigators spent thousands of hours combing through videos of the scene surrounding the fire.

White was the first of the three defendants to be arrested on June 23, 2020, followed by Wade and Kingston a little more than a week later. All three were released on bond within hours or days of their arrests.