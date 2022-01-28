3 indicted on arson charges in Wendy’s fire during Rayshard Brooks protest

“It is unacceptable to burn down a building in your community, even in the name of a protest,” Willis said.

According to Willis, much of the evidence that led to the indictment of Wade, White and Kingston was gathered from video shared on social media the night of the protest. She said investigators spent thousands of hours combing through videos of the scene surrounding the fire.

“Each of these three people took an active role in destroying this Wendy’s,” Willis said.

Drew Findling, White’s defense attorney, told Channel 2 his client was not guilty and had no association with her two co-defendants. Findling welcomed the video evidence in the case, which he said would help prove her innocence.

