ajc logo
X

3 men sentenced in burning of U.S. Postal Service vehicles in metro Atlanta

Ellie Melvin Brett, John Wesley Wade and Vida Messiah Jones are facing federal prison time after setting multiple USPS vehicles on fire in 2020.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Combined ShapeCaption
Ellie Melvin Brett, John Wesley Wade and Vida Messiah Jones are facing federal prison time after setting multiple USPS vehicles on fire in 2020.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

Three men were sentenced to federal prison after burning U.S. Postal Service vehicles in metro Atlanta in 2020, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

John Wesley Wade, Ellie Melvin Brett and Vida Messiah Jones pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in connection with the arson and were sentenced to federal time, court records show. Wade and Brett were sentenced in February and March, respectively, to five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Jones was sentenced in March to time served and three years of supervised release. All three are required to pay $35,000 in restitution, according to court records.

A lead prosecutor on the case told Channel 2 Action News that the men’s motive is not entirely clear, but evidence gathered in an investigation by the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other agencies suggested their actions may have been intended as a political protest against the 2020 election.

“When people utilize arson as a means to terrorize communities, then ATF will investigate as we did here,” ATF special agent Ben Gibbons told the news station.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bret Hobson told Channel 2 that during the arson, Wade was wearing an ankle monitor after receiving bond in the Fulton County case involving the arson of the Wendy’s near the Rayshard Brooks shooting. Wade and two others accused in that case pleaded not guilty in early March.

“We could match up the GPS location information with all seven locations to show that he was at all these incidents,” Hobson told the news station.

Explore2 men, 1 teen arrested, accused of burning cars in East Point

The three were also arrested after East Point police found two vehicles burned and vandalized on McGee Way on Oct. 2, 2020. A brick was thrown into one of the cars’ windows, and a note on the ground near the vehicles referenced political rhetoric, police spokesman Capt. Allyn Glover said at the time.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to East Point police for an update on that case.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Rashad Richey has offered a $10,000 reward for information about the shooting of 11-year-old D'Mari Johnson at the Golden Glide skating rink.

Credit: AJC Composite

Radio host Richey says personal connection inspired reward in skating rink shooting1h ago
Delta-8 THC is sold in stores such as the Georgia Hemp Company, but its legality isn't spelled out in state law.

Credit: Georgia Hemp Company

Judge extends injunction against Gwinnett DA’s cannabis product ban
10m ago
041522 Norcross: Gas prices are shown at a Race Trac gas station along Jimmy Carter Blvd on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Norcross, Ga. Atlanta gas prices are down but still expensive. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta gas prices dip below $4 a gallon, but still near historic high
2h ago
Eric Gavelek Munchel entered the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to prosecutors.

Credit: Department of Justice

Judge: Capitol riot defendant can download UberEats
3h ago
Eric Gavelek Munchel entered the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to prosecutors.

Credit: Department of Justice

Judge: Capitol riot defendant can download UberEats
3h ago
A manhunt Tuesday morning ended in a Cumming sewer system after a man tried to steal copper wire from a Home Depot, police said.

Credit: Cumming Police Department

Cops: Shoplifter at Cumming Home Depot arrested after manhunt into sewer system
4h ago
The Latest
Man wants apology after charges dropped in Clayton cop shooting case
9m ago
Radio host Richey says personal connection inspired reward in skating rink shooting
1h ago
UPDATE: Georgia deputy shot man who attacked patrol car with hatchet, GBI says
2h ago
Featured
Gazi Kodzo, leader of the Black Hammer organization, leads protestors in chants against CNN Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in front of the CNN building in Atlanta. Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

The radical rise and cultish fall of the Black Hammers
11h ago
Person hit, killed by MARTA train near Lakewood station
5h ago
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant to retire in June
6h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top