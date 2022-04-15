3 men sentenced in burning of U.S. Postal Service vehicles in metro Atlanta

John Wesley Wade, Ellie Melvin Brett and Vida Messiah Jones pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in connection with the arson and were sentenced to federal time, court records show. Wade and Brett were sentenced in February and March, respectively, to five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Jones was sentenced in March to time served and three years of supervised release. All three are required to pay $35,000 in restitution, according to court records.

A lead prosecutor on the case told Channel 2 Action News that the men’s motive is not entirely clear, but evidence gathered in an investigation by the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other agencies suggested their actions may have been intended as a political protest against the 2020 election.