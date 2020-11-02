2 men, 1 teen arrested, accused of burning cars in East Point

According to police, two vehicles were burned and vandalized on McGee Way on Oct. 2 around 2:30 a.m. A brick was thrown into one of the cars' windows, and a note on the ground near the vehicles referenced political rhetoric, East Point police spokesman Capt. Allyn Glover wrote in a news release.

A video showed two men walking toward and then running away from the area where the vehicles were destroyed, Glover said.