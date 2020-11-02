2 men, 1 teen arrested, accused of burning cars in East Point

Three men were arrested and accused of arson after an investigation tied them to recent fires in East Point, authorities said.
According to police, two vehicles were burned and vandalized on McGee Way on Oct. 2 around 2:30 a.m. A brick was thrown into one of the cars' windows, and a note on the ground near the vehicles referenced political rhetoric, East Point police spokesman Capt. Allyn Glover wrote in a news release.
A video showed two men walking toward and then running away from the area where the vehicles were destroyed, Glover said.
After investigators discovered that three men — John Wesley Wade, 33; Ellie Melvin Britt, 35; and Vida Jones, 18 — were tied to other recent fires in metro Atlanta, several agencies, including the East Point Police Department, FBI and the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, launched an extensive probe into the incident, according to the news release.
Police haven’t released why they believe Wade, Britt and Jones were responsible for the Oct. 2 fires. All three are facing local and federal charges, Glover said.
