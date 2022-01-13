3 men get life sentences for gang-related killings in Cherokee County

During the ambush, the three men fired more than 70 rounds, spraying nearby churches, homes and cars with bullets, Wallace said. A little more than two weeks later, Elrod committed a drive-by shooting on Crisler Street with the aim of intimidating witnesses in the case.

About nine months after the shootings, 13 people were charged with multiple counts, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The three men who received life sentences were found guilty of a total of 59 charges, Wallace said.

“In Cherokee County, gang activity, which is a clear and present danger to our community, has continued to increase, with many felony crimes directly related to criminal street gangs,” Wallace said in a statement. “We will continue to fight hard to dismantle gangs and will not allow fear and violence to infiltrate our community and make our neighborhoods unsafe.”

Each of the three men received life sentences with slightly different conditions, Wallace said. Elrod will serve life plus an additional 15 years, followed by 30 years of probation. Brody Samples was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole plus an additional five years. Zellous was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole and an additional 15 years.