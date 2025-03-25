3-foot deep hole opens on North Avenue near Coca-Cola headquarters

At least one car wrecked Tuesday morning after hitting a hole — possibly a sinkhole — on North Avenue in Midtown Atlanta.
The hole, approximately 3 feet deep and 2 feet wide, opened in the asphalt near the entrance to Coca-Cola headquarters and about 50 yards from the intersection with Luckie Street. Atlanta police are on scene directing traffic away from it, with one lane open in both directions.
Credit: Ben Hendren
Credit: Ben Hendren
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reached officials with the police and fire departments, both of whom declined to comment and deferred questions to the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management and the Atlanta Department of Transportation.
Watershed and DOT officials responded via email to requests for information with the same response: “Your request has been received. Additional information will be provided when received.”
— Freelance photojournalist Ben Hendren contributed to this article. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Turning left will never be the same: GDOT to open new interchange in DeKalb
The Georgia Department of Transportation expects to open a “displaced left turn” on Saturday at the intersection of North Druid Hills Road and I-85.
Atlanta exempts Beltline, others from parts of tree ordinance to expedite projects
Proponents say the move would allow Atlanta to clear a backlog of projects, but environmentalists warn it could hamper its ability to maintain its trademark tree canopy.
Can Atlanta fix its crumbling water system without a rate hike?
City officials estimate repairing and replacing thousands of pipes will take two decades and cost upwards of $2 billion.
Featured
Credit: John Spink
Georgia is planning one of the largest cancellations of voter registrations in U.S. history
About 455,000 inactive Georgia voter registrations are scheduled for cancellation this summer. It will be the largest removal since Georgia set a national record in 2017.
Art of the failed deal: How Murphy Crossing development fell apart
The development would have brought stable housing to a historically neglected part of Atlanta. What exactly derailed the project depends on whom you ask.
Congress investigates group founded by Stacey Abrams
A congressional committee has requested the board’s file on the New Georgia Project as it investigates possible foreign influence on American elections.