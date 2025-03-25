BREAKING
3-foot deep hole opens on North Avenue near Coca-Cola headquarters

An Atlanta Watershed employee (left) speaks with workers from Coca-Cola headquarters after a large hole opened up on North Avenue on Tuesday.

An Atlanta Watershed employee (left) speaks with workers from Coca-Cola headquarters after a large hole opened up on North Avenue on Tuesday.
By
Updated 15 minutes ago

At least one car wrecked Tuesday morning after hitting a hole — possibly a sinkhole — on North Avenue in Midtown Atlanta.

The hole, approximately 3 feet deep and 2 feet wide, opened in the asphalt near the entrance to Coca-Cola headquarters and about 50 yards from the intersection with Luckie Street. Atlanta police are on scene directing traffic away from it, with one lane open in both directions.

A deep hole on North Avenue has lanes blocked Tuesday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reached officials with the police and fire departments, both of whom declined to comment and deferred questions to the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management and the Atlanta Department of Transportation.

Watershed and DOT officials responded via email to requests for information with the same response: “Your request has been received. Additional information will be provided when received.”

— Freelance photojournalist Ben Hendren contributed to this article. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Taylor Croft is a general assignment reporter on the breaking news team.

