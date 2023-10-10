3 dead in fiery multivehicle crash in Carroll County

Three people are dead after multiple vehicles crashed and burst into flames late Monday in Carroll County, according to officials.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of the crash around 8:45 p.m., a county spokesperson Ashley Hulsey said. It happened along U.S. 27 near Ga. 5.

When deputies arrived, they found five vehicles involved in the wreck, Hulsey said. Three people had already died.

Hulsey said the Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

The sheriff’s office did not release any additional details, and the GSP did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

