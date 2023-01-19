2nd suspect ID’d in Gwinnett car dealership killing; whereabouts unknown

Stoney Williams, 41, of Conyers, is facing multiple charges, including malice murder, in connection with the Dec. 9 killing of 34-year-old Courtney Owens, Gwinnett police said in a news release. Williams’ whereabouts are unknown and police are asking for the public’s help as they work to locate him.

Earlier this month, police arrested 23-year-old Wesley Vickers on charges related to Owens’ shooting death. Vickers had been on the run for a month but was apprehended Jan. 9. He was booked into the Gwinnett jail, where he remains in custody.