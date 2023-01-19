2nd suspect ID’d in Gwinnett car dealership killing; whereabouts unknown

Nearly two weeks after a man was arrested on charges related to the fatal shooting of a Gwinnett County car dealership employee, police have identified a second man suspected in the killing who remains at large.
Stoney Williams, 41, of Conyers, is facing multiple charges, including malice murder, in connection with the Dec. 9 killing of 34-year-old Courtney Owens, Gwinnett police said in a news release. Williams’ whereabouts are unknown and police are asking for the public’s help as they work to locate him.
Earlier this month, police arrested 23-year-old Wesley Vickers on charges related to Owens’ shooting death. Vickers had been on the run for a month but was apprehended Jan. 9. He was booked into the Gwinnett jail, where he remains in custody.
Police did not say how Vickers and Williams were associated with one another or what led them to identify Williams as a suspect. According to investigators, Williams is known to use a long list of aliases: Sherrod Eric Henry, Jaheim Lamar, Lawrence Tyrell Robinson, X Superman, Alvin Marcus Williams, Stanley Williams, Stanley Lamar Williams, Stoney Williams, Stoney L Williams, Stoney Larmar Williams, Stoney Lee Williams and Stony David Williams.
Authorities have not said what motive led to the shooting, which took place at the Royal Court Motors car dealership. Officers responded to a person shot call around 2:30 p.m. and found Owens dead at the scene, police said. According to investigators, a witness reported seeing a masked man with a gun leaving the scene on foot.
Vickers has been charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault, police said. Warrants were taken out against Williams on identical counts.
Anyone with information about the shooting or Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or visiting www.stopcrimeatl.com.
About the Author
Credit: Contributed by Alicia Freeman