2nd Gwinnett teenager found dead this week from same high school

“Within the last 48 hours, we have lost two of our former students. Our hearts and thoughts are with family, friends and loved ones of both students as they cope with this tremendous personal loss,” Wood said. “This sad news, coupled with the way some learned about it, may raise many emotions, concerns and questions from our school community, especially from some students. Counselors and social workers are present at our school to provide support, comfort and reassurance to students who need support. While information is limited at this time, we know that this may impact students and staff in our school community.”

Christian Teresa, 17, was booked into the Gwinnett jail Wednesday on one count of concealing the death of another in Floriano Mayen’s case, online records show. He remains in jail without bond. It is not clear if Teresa was also a student at Meadowcreek.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Richter pointed out that Georgia’s medical amnesty law could have come into play in the case of Floriano Mayen’s death. The 911 Medical Amnesty Law provides temporary and limited immunity from charges related to the possession of certain drugs and drug paraphernalia for people seeking medical care related to an overdose.

Floriano Mayen’s mother created a GoFundMe page to help raise money to pay for her son’s funeral.

Many questions remain about Morales’ case. Her cause of death has not been determined, and it is not clear if foul play is suspected. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information to contact them at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.