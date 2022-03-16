2nd arrest made in slaying of 60-year-old man in Inman Park

Investigators continue to look for the third man seen in the footage. They did not say whether they have already identified that person.

“They know who they are,” Hampton said.

Arnold was an active member of the Inman Park community and would frequently walk around the neighborhood where he lived for the past 20 years, family and friends told the AJC. His family called his death a “profound loss” and asked the public to help the investigation in any way possible.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 404-546-4235. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.