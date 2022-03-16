2nd arrest made in slaying of 60-year-old man in Inman Park

A second suspect has been arrested in the case of a man found dead in Inman Park near the Atlanta Beltline last month, Atlanta police announced Wednesday.
Thomas Arnold was found shot to death on the morning of Feb. 26 in the area of Elizabeth Street and Bernina Avenue, not far from his Poncey-Highland home.
Over the weekend, 28-year-old Brandon Williams was arrested in Hapeville on charges related to Arnold’s killing, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
Demetrice Ross, 26, was arrested in a home in Morrow, Georgia, Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. told reporters at a news conference Wednesday. Both men face charges of felony murder.
Williams and Ross are two of three people seen in surveillance footage near the area where Arnold was found just moments before the shooting, the AJC reported. At the time, police called the men persons of interest.
Investigators continue to look for the third man seen in the footage. They did not say whether they have already identified that person.
“They know who they are,” Hampton said.
Arnold was an active member of the Inman Park community and would frequently walk around the neighborhood where he lived for the past 20 years, family and friends told the AJC. His family called his death a “profound loss” and asked the public to help the investigation in any way possible.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 404-546-4235. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
