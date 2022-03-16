Hamburger icon
APD releases photo of suspect in fatal shooting near MLK historic site

The grainy photo released by Atlanta police shows the suspected shooter wearing a distinctive orange jacket.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
4 minutes ago

Atlanta police released a suspect’s photo and have asked for the public’s help as they investigate a deadly shooting that took place in January near the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park.

Officers were called to 24 William H. Borders Drive for a person shot on Jan. 15 just after 10 p.m., Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said in a news release Wednesday. At the scene, police found 45-year-old Mark Richards Jr. already dead from a gunshot wound.

Two months later, investigators are seeking the public’s help to identify the man they suspect pulled the trigger. The low-resolution photo does not show the man’s face, but he is wearing a distinctive orange jacket.

No further details about the shooting have been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

