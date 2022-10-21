ajc logo
2 teens arrested after 19-year-old found shot to death on DeKalb road

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Two 17-year-old boys from Cobb County were arrested Wednesday after a teenager was found dead on a DeKalb County road last week, officials said.

Jaushawn Davis of Mableton and Christian Boyd of Powder Springs are both facing charges of murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault in an Oct. 14 shooting, DeKalb police spokesperson Officer Elise Wells said.

It was about 9 p.m. when officers were called to the 1800 block of Meadow Lane and found 19-year-old Chamon Sanders shot to death in the road, according to authorities. Witnesses told police the victim was involved in a dispute with passengers in a vehicle prior to the gunfire. The driver then fled in the vehicle.

ExploreTeen found shot dead on DeKalb road

Police did not say what Davis and Boyd allegedly stole from the victim or what they were arguing about.

A GoFundMe campaign created by the family reveals that Sanders was from Las Vegas and came to Atlanta to visit his siblings.

“Chamon was a light in our family, always smiling, making jokes, and showing love,” the campaign states. “Chamon would show love to everyone. Chamon was a very respectful young man.”

Credit: GoFundMe

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

