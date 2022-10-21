2 teens arrested after 19-year-old found shot to death on DeKalb road

Jaushawn Davis of Mableton and Christian Boyd of Powder Springs are both facing charges of murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault in an Oct. 14 shooting, DeKalb police spokesperson Officer Elise Wells said.

It was about 9 p.m. when officers were called to the 1800 block of Meadow Lane and found 19-year-old Chamon Sanders shot to death in the road, according to authorities. Witnesses told police the victim was involved in a dispute with passengers in a vehicle prior to the gunfire. The driver then fled in the vehicle.