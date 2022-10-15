Teen found shot dead on DeKalb road

A teenager was found dead on a DeKalb County road Friday evening after a dispute, police said.
Officers said they were called to the 1800 block of Meadow Lane and found the boy, believed to be in his late teens, shot about 9 p.m. His name was not released.
According to witness statements provided to police, the teen was involved in a verbal dispute with passengers in a vehicle prior to the gunfire. The driver fled in the vehicle after the shooting.
Police did not say whether they had identified a suspect, but confirmed no one was in custody. A description of the vehicle was not provided.
