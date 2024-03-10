Crime & Public Safety

2 teenagers, bystander shot in downtown Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a triple shooting Saturday evening in downtown Atlanta.

1 hour ago

Police are investigating a triple shooting Saturday night in downtown Atlanta that left two teenagers and a bystander injured.

Officers were called just after 6 p.m. to the gunfire in the 200 block of Peachtree Street in the Hotel District. At the scene, they found a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old and a female bystander each suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victims, whose names were not released, were alert and breathing when taken to the hospital, police said.

A motive is unclear and no further details were provided by authorities on what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

