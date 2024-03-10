2 teenagers, bystander shot in downtown Atlanta, police say

Police are investigating a triple shooting Saturday night in downtown Atlanta that left two teenagers and a bystander injured.
Officers were called just after 6 p.m. to the gunfire in the 200 block of Peachtree Street in the Hotel District. At the scene, they found a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old and a female bystander each suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victims, whose names were not released, were alert and breathing when taken to the hospital, police said.
A motive is unclear and no further details were provided by authorities on what led up to the shooting.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
