2 teenagers, bystander shot in downtown Atlanta, police say

Police are investigating a triple shooting Saturday night in downtown Atlanta that left two teenagers and a bystander injured.

Officers were called just after 6 p.m. to the gunfire in the 200 block of Peachtree Street in the Hotel District. At the scene, they found a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old and a female bystander each suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victims, whose names were not released, were alert and breathing when taken to the hospital, police said.