2 shootings in west Midtown leave 1 dead, 1 injured

At least one person is dead and another injured after two shootings in west Midtown, Atlanta police said, adding that the incidents could be related.
The first shooting occurred at Northside Drive and Marietta Street, and the victim was described as alert, according to officials.
The second shooting, which occurred less than half a mile away at Northside Drive and 10th Street, left one person dead at the scene, police said. A red car appeared to have crashed in the intersection, where police tape and patrol vehicles were blocking off the area, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Georgia Tech police joined Atlanta police in responding to the second shooting, which occurred less than a quarter-mile from campus.
The university sent out an alert to students and faculty, informing them of the police presence and letting them know that there was no threat to the university.
“This was quickly seen as something that was isolated and didn’t go onto campus,” a spokesman for the university said.
It is unclear what led to the shootings. No information has been released about the victims or any suspects.
