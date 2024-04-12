2 sentenced in 2020 death of veteran outside Atlanta Goodwill

Two men were sentenced to prison Wednesday in a 2020 shooting that left a veteran dead outside a Goodwill donation center in northwest Atlanta.

Leandre Pittman and Antonio Sanders were convicted Tuesday of murder, violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, aggravated assault, hijacking a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. They were both sentenced to life, plus an additional 25 years, Fulton County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Pallavi Bailey said.

On Oct. 20, 2020, Lawrence Denney, a 73-year-old Vietnam War veteran, stopped by a Goodwill on Collier Road to donate several books before heading to work. He was later found shot multiple times outside of the charity, police previously said.