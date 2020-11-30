2nd man arrested in fatal shooting of 73-year-old outside Atlanta Goodwill store

Denney’s body was discovered outside the Goodwill store on Collier Road with a gunshot wound to the chest about 3:30 a.m., AJC.com previously reported. Following the shooting, two to three vehicles were seen leaving the parking lot, authorities said at the time.

“The preliminary investigation indicates Mr. Denney was shot during a carjacking where his vehicle was taken,” Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said in an emailed statement.

Investigators later obtained evidence linking 17-year-old Antonio Sanders to the crime. Sanders was charged with murder and hijacking a motor vehicle, online jail records show. Prior to his new charges, the teen was already in custody at the Fulton County Jail on nearly 30 charges, including armed robbery, participating in criminal street gang activity, theft by taking and 17 counts of entering an automobile, among others.

