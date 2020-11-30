2nd man arrested in fatal shooting of 73-year-old outside Atlanta Goodwill store

A second suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 73-year-old man outside of an Atlanta Goodwill donation center in October, authorities said.
Leondre Pittman was arrested Thanksgiving Day when the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said it found him in possession of a large amount of oxycodone. Pittman was already wanted by police when they identified him as a suspect in multiple car thefts and break-ins in Clayton County, authorities said.
Shortly after he was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office learned that Pittman was a suspect in the murder of Lawrence Denney, who was killed Oct. 20.
Pittman was booked into the Clayton County Jail, but Atlanta police are in the process of securing murder warrants for him.
Denney’s body was discovered outside the Goodwill store on Collier Road with a gunshot wound to the chest about 3:30 a.m., AJC.com previously reported. Following the shooting, two to three vehicles were seen leaving the parking lot, authorities said at the time.
“The preliminary investigation indicates Mr. Denney was shot during a carjacking where his vehicle was taken,” Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said in an emailed statement.
Investigators later obtained evidence linking 17-year-old Antonio Sanders to the crime. Sanders was charged with murder and hijacking a motor vehicle, online jail records show. Prior to his new charges, the teen was already in custody at the Fulton County Jail on nearly 30 charges, including armed robbery, participating in criminal street gang activity, theft by taking and 17 counts of entering an automobile, among others.
