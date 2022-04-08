2 more suspects arrested in Paulding triple homicide

“Detectives have determined that Sims was the other individual that accompanied Favors-Battle into the home when the murder occurred,” Henson said in a news release.

Both Favors-Battle and Sims were booked into the Paulding County Jail on multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Favors-Battle faces additional charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and violating his probation.

A third suspect, 28-year-old Bridgette Skye Jones, was arrested April 1 by deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. She was taken to the Paulding jail on charges of concealing a death and hindering the apprehension of a fugitive.

“It must be noted that Jones was in the area of the murder scene when the crime occurred and had direct knowledge of the incident,” Henson said.

All three remain in the county jail without bond, and Henson said they are likely to face additional charges.

The shooting remains under investigation. Tipsters can remain anonymous and provide information by calling the criminal investigations tip line at 770-443-3047 or sending a message via the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app.