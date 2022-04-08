2 more suspects arrested in Paulding triple homicide

Authorities have made two additional arrests this week in a deadly triple shooting in Paulding County that sheriff’s officials are calling a “heinous crime.”
Clinton Matthew Aiola, 42, and two 30-year-old men, Cody Daniel Fuller and Davauntee Anthony Ramsay, were killed March 21 at a home on Chesapeake Way in Rockmart in the western part of the county. According to the Paulding sheriff’s office, investigators believe two men went to the home to rob the three victims, who were ultimately shot and left for dead.
One of the men died at the scene, a second died hours later at a hospital, and the third, Ramsay, died several days later. All three were from Paulding County.
The first murder suspect, 26-year-old Carlos Favors-Battle of Douglasville, was arrested March 24 in Douglas County. The second was picked up Wednesday, the Paulding sheriff’s office announced Friday.
Justin Quartez Sims, 29, was arrested by U.S. marshals in Rome without incident, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Ashley Henson.
“Detectives have determined that Sims was the other individual that accompanied Favors-Battle into the home when the murder occurred,” Henson said in a news release.
Both Favors-Battle and Sims were booked into the Paulding County Jail on multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Favors-Battle faces additional charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and violating his probation.
A third suspect, 28-year-old Bridgette Skye Jones, was arrested April 1 by deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. She was taken to the Paulding jail on charges of concealing a death and hindering the apprehension of a fugitive.
“It must be noted that Jones was in the area of the murder scene when the crime occurred and had direct knowledge of the incident,” Henson said.
All three remain in the county jail without bond, and Henson said they are likely to face additional charges.
The shooting remains under investigation. Tipsters can remain anonymous and provide information by calling the criminal investigations tip line at 770-443-3047 or sending a message via the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app.
About the Author