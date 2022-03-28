3rd victim in Paulding triple shooting dies; 1 suspect in custody, 1 at large

Just before 11 a.m. March 21, Paulding deputies were called to a home on Chesapeake Way near Rockmart in the Sunset Mountain neighborhood and found two men dead with gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office. A third man was taken to a hospital, where he died over the weekend.

The first two victims have been identified as Clinton Aiola, 42, of Rockmart, and Cody Fuller, 30, of Dallas, according to a news release. The third victim was identified as 30-year-old Davauntee Ramsay, also of Rockmart.