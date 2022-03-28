3rd victim in Paulding triple shooting dies; 1 suspect in custody, 1 at large

The third victim in last week’s triple shooting in Paulding County died over the weekend, according to officials, and one of the two suspects has been arrested.
Just before 11 a.m. March 21, Paulding deputies were called to a home on Chesapeake Way near Rockmart in the Sunset Mountain neighborhood and found two men dead with gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office. A third man was taken to a hospital, where he died over the weekend.
The first two victims have been identified as Clinton Aiola, 42, of Rockmart, and Cody Fuller, 30, of Dallas, according to a news release. The third victim was identified as 30-year-old Davauntee Ramsay, also of Rockmart.
The person who called 911 to report the shooting said two people went to the home to meet with the three victims, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators now believe the two suspects went to the home with the intention to rob the victims.
One suspect, 26-year-old Carlos Favors-Battle, was arrested Thursday in Douglasville, where he lives, the release states. He is being held in the Paulding County jail without bond and is charged with three counts of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault with intent to rob or murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and violation of probation.
Additional charges are likely, sheriff’s office spokesperson Sgt. Ashley Henson said.
Authorities continue searching for the second suspect, who has not been identified.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the second suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s office’s criminal investigations tip line at 770-443-3047 or send a message via the free Paulding Sheriff’s mobile app. All tipsters may remain anonymous.
About the Author