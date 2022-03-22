ajc logo
2 killed, 1 critically injured in Paulding County shooting

The triple shooting was on Chesapeake Way near Rockmart in the Sunset Mountain neighborhood.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

Two people were killed and a third was critically injured in a Paulding County shooting, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Monday, a 911 caller reported a shooting on Chesapeake Way near Rockmart in the Sunset Mountain neighborhood, according to Sgt. Ashley Henson with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller said two people had come to the home to meet with three others, Henson said.

“For reasons not yet known, the victims were shot and the two other individuals then left the residence,” Henson said in an emailed statement.

The names of those involved in the shooting have not been released pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047 or send a message via the Paulding sheriff’s mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

