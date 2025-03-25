2 more facing murder charge after man shot in chest in DeKalb, police say

Two additional suspects, including a teenager, have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a man’s shooting death this month in DeKalb County, authorities said.

Emile Fields-Marshall, 26, was shot in the chest March 7 in the 6000 block of Covington Highway. According to police, his father rushed him to the hospital “to save him” after the shooting, but Fields-Marshall “sadly died of his injuries.”

After two suspects were arrested and charged with murder, police shared surveillance footage March 21 of two more suspects who were wanted for the homicide as the investigation developed, according to police spokesperson Officer Blaine Clark.