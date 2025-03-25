Crime & Public Safety
2 more facing murder charge after man shot in chest in DeKalb, police say

By
1 hour ago

Two additional suspects, including a teenager, have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a man’s shooting death this month in DeKalb County, authorities said.

Emile Fields-Marshall, 26, was shot in the chest March 7 in the 6000 block of Covington Highway. According to police, his father rushed him to the hospital “to save him” after the shooting, but Fields-Marshall “sadly died of his injuries.”

After two suspects were arrested and charged with murder, police shared surveillance footage March 21 of two more suspects who were wanted for the homicide as the investigation developed, according to police spokesperson Officer Blaine Clark.

On Tuesday, 23-year-old Harrison Watson and a 17-year-old boy both turned themselves in to police after their pictures were shared online, according to authorities. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution does not name minors facing charges unless they are being charged as adults.

“This is a big update to the investigation into the March 7 homicide of Emile Fields-Marshall,” Clark said in a statement.

Police initially responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. after getting a call that someone was shot. No other details were provided by the department about a motive or the two suspects who were previously arrested.

Following the arrests of Watson and the 17-year-old, police said that all suspects in the homicide are “accounted for.” They were booked into the county jail on charges that include murder, online records show.

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

