2 Marietta officers, driver injured in vehicle wreck

Two Marietta police officers and another driver were seriously injured in a crash Friday evening, police said.
Officers Morrison and Sherman have since been released from Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, but the driver accused of crashing into their patrol vehicle remains hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The officers’ first names were not released.
The crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Cobb Parkway near Roswell Road. According to police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy, a 60-year-old man driving a Ford Mustang was traveling south on Cobb Parkway at a high rate of speed toward Roswell Road. The officers, who were both in the same cruiser, were also approaching a red light on Roswell Road while traveling south.
It was then that the patrol car was “struck violently from behind” by the Mustang, McPhilamy said. After the initial crash, officials said the Mustang began to spin and then struck the rear of a Toyota Prius driven by another 60-year-old.
The Mustang’s driver was thrown from the car during the crash, and both officers had to be extricated due to the damage to the patrol vehicle, McPhilamy confirmed. Police did not say if the Prius’ driver was injured in the incident.
The crash remains under investigation and authorities said that “charges, while anticipated, have not yet been taken related to this crash.”
