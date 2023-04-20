BreakingNews
Police investigate 2nd shooting this month at NW Atlanta complex
2 killed in shootings at Westside Park, apartment complex hours apart

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago
The deadly shootings are not believed to be connected

Atlanta’s Westside Park became the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday night, just hours after another shooting claimed a life a few miles away.

It was just after 9:40 p.m. when Atlanta police got a report of a person shot in the parking lot of the city’s largest park near the Birth of Atlanta sculpture. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound, according to a statement. The victim, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were released about the victim or what may have led up to the shooting.

Two hours earlier, around 7:45 p.m., officers were called to the Creekside at Adamsville apartment complex. There, they found a man dead with a gunshot wound, police said. That victim also has not been publicly identified.

The gated complex is a stone’s throw from the Atlanta Heights Charter School.

Police did not release any additional details in that case, either. Both remain under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

