2 injured after dispute leads to shooting in SE Atlanta

A man and a woman were injured in a shooting that endangered three children Thursday afternoon on Cleveland Avenue in southwest Atlanta, the third time this week police have been called to the same area for a serious incident.
Though the shooting took place down the street from the area where 51-year-old Anthony Frazier was murdered and his suspected killer was later captured, Thursday’s incident was unrelated, Atlanta police said.
Officers responded to the Fairway Gardens Apartments just before 12:45 p.m. for a person shot call, police said in a news release. At the complex, police found the man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds in their car, according to Channel 2 Action News. Both were conscious when they were taken to the hospital, police said.
According to Channel 2, witnesses said three children were inside the car during the shooting. Police did not report any injuries to the children, a teenager and two toddlers, witnesses told Channel 2.
No arrests have been made, but police said the suspect was known to the two victims. According to police, the man and woman got involved in a dispute with the suspect at a different location. Witnesses told Channel 2 they believed the incident began at a nearby shopping center that includes a Walmart and McDonald’s.
When the two left, the suspect followed them and eventually fired a barrage of shots at their car, police said.
No further information has been released, including the identities of the victims, suspect or a description of the suspect’s car.
