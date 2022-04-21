2 injured after dispute leads to shooting in SE Atlanta

Though the shooting took place down the street from the area where 51-year-old Anthony Frazier was murdered and his suspected killer was later captured, Thursday’s incident was unrelated, Atlanta police said.

Officers responded to the Fairway Gardens Apartments just before 12:45 p.m. for a person shot call, police said in a news release. At the complex, police found the man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds in their car, according to Channel 2 Action News. Both were conscious when they were taken to the hospital, police said.