2 injured after dispute leads to shooting in SE Atlanta

2 people shot after gunman opens fire on car with kids inside leaving McDonald's

Crime & Public Safety
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Victims’ car was also occupied by 3 children, who all avoided injury

A man and a woman were injured in a shooting that endangered three children Thursday afternoon on Cleveland Avenue in southwest Atlanta, the third time this week police have been called to the same area for a serious incident.

Though the shooting took place down the street from the area where 51-year-old Anthony Frazier was murdered and his suspected killer was later captured, Thursday’s incident was unrelated, Atlanta police said.

Man arrested in restaurant security guard's 'barbaric' killing

Officers responded to the Fairway Gardens Apartments just before 12:45 p.m. for a person shot call, police said in a news release. At the complex, police found the man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds in their car, according to Channel 2 Action News. Both were conscious when they were taken to the hospital, police said.

According to Channel 2, witnesses said three children were inside the car during the shooting. Police did not report any injuries to the children, a teenager and two toddlers, witnesses told Channel 2.

No arrests have been made, but police said the suspect was known to the two victims. According to police, the man and woman got involved in a dispute with the suspect at a different location. Witnesses told Channel 2 they believed the incident began at a nearby shopping center that includes a Walmart and McDonald’s.

When the two left, the suspect followed them and eventually fired a barrage of shots at their car, police said.

No further information has been released, including the identities of the victims, suspect or a description of the suspect’s car.

Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Stanley Henderson was arrested and charged with murder related to the killing of 51-year-old security guard Anthony Frazier outside of a southwest Atlanta strip mall.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Man arrested in restaurant security guard's 'barbaric' killing
4h ago
