Crime & Public Safety

2 fatally shot by Forsyth deputies serving warrant at Ga. home, GBI says

Forsyth County deputies were serving a warrant at a home in Banks County.

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Forsyth County deputies were serving a warrant at a home in Banks County.
By
15 minutes ago

While serving an arrest warrant in Banks County on Tuesday, deputies from a different county shot and killed two people, according to the GBI.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to a home on Cedar Drive, south of Gainesville Highway and U.S. 23, around 9:30 a.m. and entered the home shortly after 11 a.m. The sheriff’s office confirmed they were serving a felony arrest warrant to a sex offender who had violated the conditions of his probation. Officials did not say what happened before deputies entered the home.

“During the incident, deputies shot two people,” the GBI said, adding that they both died at the scene.

No deputies were injured. The names of those killed were not released.

The Banks sheriff’s office was at the scene to provide support but said they were not “directly” involved in the incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting and subsequently submit its findings to the Banks District Attorney’s Office. The Forsyth sheriff’s office will also conduct an internal investigation into the incident.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Combined photos

Arguments in Fani Willis appeal set for after election

Credit: AP

The backlash against the Georgia election board’s actions is growing
2h ago

Credit: AP

GEORGIA FOOTBALL
Smart says players fined over ‘disappointing’ continued driving violations

Credit: Courtesy of Will Sterling

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks won’t reopen in downtown Atlanta after burst pipe

Credit: Courtesy of Will Sterling

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks won’t reopen in downtown Atlanta after burst pipe

UPDATE: A judge has refused to extend the timeframe for Georgia’s new Medicaid plan
The Latest

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gwinnett man survives self-inflicted gunshot wound, faces murder charge
Fulton jail employee hospitalized, 5 others treated after carbon monoxide leak
‘Irrevocably tainted’: Young Thug trial in peril after judge’s removal
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

LISTEN
JD Vance’s law school roommate says he is the most ‘vindictive and angry option’ for...
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee
The Trump criminal cases: How they compare