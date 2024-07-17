2 fatally shot by Forsyth deputies serving warrant at Ga. home, GBI says

While serving an arrest warrant in Banks County on Tuesday, deputies from a different county shot and killed two people, according to the GBI.
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to a home on Cedar Drive, south of Gainesville Highway and U.S. 23, around 9:30 a.m. and entered the home shortly after 11 a.m. The sheriff’s office confirmed they were serving a felony arrest warrant to a sex offender who had violated the conditions of his probation. Officials did not say what happened before deputies entered the home.
“During the incident, deputies shot two people,” the GBI said, adding that they both died at the scene.
No deputies were injured. The names of those killed were not released.
The Banks sheriff’s office was at the scene to provide support but said they were not “directly” involved in the incident.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting and subsequently submit its findings to the Banks District Attorney’s Office. The Forsyth sheriff’s office will also conduct an internal investigation into the incident.
