Man shot in Buckhead road-rage incident

Officers were sent to Piedmont Atlanta Hospital on Peachtree Road about 1 p.m. after the victim turned up with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder, Atlanta police in a statement. When they arrived, the victim was stable and spoke with officers.

Police determined the man had been shot during a road-rage incident at the intersection of Piedmont and Pharr roads, about a half-mile from the busy Buckhead Village shopping district. No further details about the shooting were released, including a description of a suspect or their vehicle.