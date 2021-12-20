Hamburger icon
Man shot in Buckhead road-rage incident

The man was stable when he arrived at the hospital.
The man was stable when he arrived at the hospital.

A man was taken to a hospital Sunday afternoon after he was shot during a road-rage incident in Buckhead, according to police.

Officers were sent to Piedmont Atlanta Hospital on Peachtree Road about 1 p.m. after the victim turned up with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder, Atlanta police in a statement. When they arrived, the victim was stable and spoke with officers.

Police determined the man had been shot during a road-rage incident at the intersection of Piedmont and Pharr roads, about a half-mile from the busy Buckhead Village shopping district. No further details about the shooting were released, including a description of a suspect or their vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing.

Asia Simone Burns is a breaking news reporter for the AJC. Burns, who was formerly an intern in AJC’s newsroom, now writes about crime, traffic and weather. She is a graduate of Samford University and has previously reported for NPR and WABE, Atlanta’s NPR member station.

