2 DeKalb officers shot near Panthersville

The shooting took place at about 11:30 a.m. at the Waldrop Cove condo complex south of Panthersville, just outside the Perimeter, according to the fire department. The neighborhood is just south of the South River and surrounded by woods. It is situated between Panthersville Road and Flat Shoals Parkway.

DeKalb police officers remained at the scene shortly after 1 p.m., restricting access to the condo development with patrol cars and yellow cones. Crime scene tape surrounded at least one of the buildings, including part of a playground near the entrance. A resident told the AJC she lived in the complex but was told by police it would be “a couple of hours” before the scene was clear.

Debra Thomas runs the wig shop Shuggs on Waldrop Place, located about a quarter-mile from the shooting scene. After a friend called to tell her about the gunfire, she was shocked to hear it happened so close to home.

”I don’t know what happened, but it’s scary. Somebody shooting at the police,” she told the AJC.

Curious about the law enforcement presence, Thomas said she was going to look out her window to see what’s was going on.

