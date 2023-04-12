2 dead in fire at troubled DeKalb condominiums, officials say

Two people were killed in a fire Wednesday morning at a troubled apartment complex in DeKalb County, officials said.
Crews responded around 8:45 a.m. to the Brannon Hill condominiums near Clarkston after someone smelled smoke, according to DeKalb fire spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels. The fire occurred in a building with eight units, but only one was damaged, Daniels said. When firefighters forced their way inside, they found two people dead.
Their names have not been released.
Brannon Hill, a notorious and derelict facility, is among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.
There have been at least four fires at the complex since 2015. Units there were demolished in 2017 and 2019.
