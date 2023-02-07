Cops: Woman dies after shooting at troubled DeKalb condos; baby remains critical

A pregnant woman who was shot at a troubled apartment complex in DeKalb County last week has died, police confirmed Tuesday.
DeKalb officers responded around 5:45 a.m. Thursday to the shooting at the Brannon Hill condominiums in the 6600 block of Singleton Lane and found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, then died over the weekend, police said. Her name was not released.
Her baby remains in critical condition.
Brannon Hill, a notorious and derelict condominium, is among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.
In May 2022, three people were killed and three were wounded in a shooting at the complex. Homicides were also reported there in November 2021 and April 2017.
Police did not identify a suspect in Thursday’s shooting. An investigation is ongoing.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: Atlanta City Council Office of Communications