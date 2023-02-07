X
Cops: Woman dies after shooting at troubled DeKalb condos; baby remains critical

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

A pregnant woman who was shot at a troubled apartment complex in DeKalb County last week has died, police confirmed Tuesday.

DeKalb officers responded around 5:45 a.m. Thursday to the shooting at the Brannon Hill condominiums in the 6600 block of Singleton Lane and found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, then died over the weekend, police said. Her name was not released.

Her baby remains in critical condition.

Brannon Hill, a notorious and derelict condominium, is among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

In May 2022, three people were killed and three were wounded in a shooting at the complex. Homicides were also reported there in November 2021 and April 2017.

Police did not identify a suspect in Thursday’s shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

