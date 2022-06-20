2 dead, 4 injured in Florida family’s single-car crash in Cherokee

A man and woman, identified as 71-year-old Eric Nuzie and 66-year-old Karen Nuzie, were killed on impact, according to the Cherokee sheriff’s office. Both were residents of Tallahassee, Florida.

Two other adults were transported to North Fulton Hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said, and an 11-year-old boy was airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta with serious injuries. The driver sustained minor injuries.