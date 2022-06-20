2 dead, 4 injured in Florida family’s single-car crash in Cherokee

A one-vehicle accident in Cherokee County spelled tragedy for a Florida family Sunday afternoon, leaving two dead and four injured, authorities said.
A man and woman, identified as 71-year-old Eric Nuzie and 66-year-old Karen Nuzie, were killed on impact, according to the Cherokee sheriff’s office. Both were residents of Tallahassee, Florida.
Two other adults were transported to North Fulton Hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said, and an 11-year-old boy was airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta with serious injuries. The driver sustained minor injuries.
The incident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. off Yellow Creek Road when the Ford F-250 left the road and hit a tree, authorities said. The impact caused extensive damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.
All six passengers in the car were family members traveling from Florida for a baseball tournament, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities have not shared the identities of the injured family members.
The sheriff’s office did not provide further details about the circumstances of the crash or say if the driver will face charges.
