Marietta family of 3 killed in fiery east Georgia single-vehicle crash

They were traveling in a Chevrolet Malibu along I-20 in Taliaferro County on June 11 when the car left the road near the Crawfordville/Sparta exit around 3:30 p.m., according to Channel 2 Action News. The car hit a tree head-on and burst into flames.

All three occupants of the vehicle died, the news station reported. They’ve been identified as 36-year-old Chanece Samuel, 29-year-old John Parker and their 7-year-old Bryanna Brewster.