Marietta family of 3 killed in fiery east Georgia single-vehicle crash

A family of three from Marietta, including their 7-year-old daughter, were killed in a car crash in east Georgia last week.
They were traveling in a Chevrolet Malibu along I-20 in Taliaferro County on June 11 when the car left the road near the Crawfordville/Sparta exit around 3:30 p.m., according to Channel 2 Action News. The car hit a tree head-on and burst into flames.
All three occupants of the vehicle died, the news station reported. They’ve been identified as 36-year-old Chanece Samuel, 29-year-old John Parker and their 7-year-old Bryanna Brewster.
“John made friends everywhere he went and was a truly loyal and honest friend,” his brother told Channel 2. “His brutal honesty had an uncanny way of establishing new and maintaining old relationships in many different careers, cities and industries.”
Parker’s mother, Nora George, told the news station her son and Samuel had been engaged for three years and described Brewster as a “head-strong little girl” who was also a daddy’s girl.
“She loved to ride her bike and scooter and travel with her mom and dad,” George told the station.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
