2 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Forest Park motorcycle gathering

Two people were shot to death and three others were injured when a shooting broke out at a motorcycle gathering in Forest Park on Sunday, police say.

According to officials, police were called to the 5200 block of Jones Road around 5 p.m. There, they found a “large and chaotic crowd” with several motorcyclists speeding away, police said in a statement.

As officers made their way through the crowd, they found three victims, officials said. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene while the third was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Two more people were also taken to a hospital but not in an ambulance. Their conditions were not disclosed.