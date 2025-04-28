Breaking: Georgians are scared, thrilled about President Trump’s changes
2 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Forest Park motorcycle gathering

1 minute ago

Two people were shot to death and three others were injured when a shooting broke out at a motorcycle gathering in Forest Park on Sunday, police say.

According to officials, police were called to the 5200 block of Jones Road around 5 p.m. There, they found a “large and chaotic crowd” with several motorcyclists speeding away, police said in a statement.

As officers made their way through the crowd, they found three victims, officials said. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene while the third was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Two more people were also taken to a hospital but not in an ambulance. Their conditions were not disclosed.

Officials have not said what sparked the shooting or if a suspect or suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the city of Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141 or the Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

