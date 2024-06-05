2 men critical after exchanging gunfire at DeKalb restaurant, police say

Two men are in critical condition after authorities said they shot each other at a chicken wing restaurant in DeKalb County early Wednesday.
DeKalb police responded around 2 a.m. to Atlanta’s Best Wings in the 6600 block of Covington Highway, where officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. The Stonecrest establishment is near DeKalb Medical Parkway and within feet of a BP gas station.
Investigators said they believe the two men shot each other during an argument at the restaurant, which is listed as being open daily until 3 a.m.
Employees told Channel 2 Action News that the shooters were regular customers, and the argument stemmed from a $1 bill one of them had dropped. Soon after, one of the men went outside and then returned to demand a $5 tip he had just given an employee. The argument continued and at least 10 shots were fired, the news station reported.
The men were both taken to the hospital. Police have not said what charges they might face.
While other patrons and employees were inside during the gunfire, no one else was hurt, according to Channel 2. After the shooting, another customer said they arrived to buy some hot wings and saw a man lying on the ground.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
“Next thing I know, police are swarming the place,” the customer, who did not want to be identified, told the news station.
An investigation is ongoing.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com