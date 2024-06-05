2 men critical after exchanging gunfire at DeKalb restaurant, police say

Employees told Channel 2 Action News that the shooters were regular customers, and the argument stemmed from a $1 bill one of them had dropped. Soon after, one of the men went outside and then returned to demand a $5 tip he had just given an employee. The argument continued and at least 10 shots were fired, the news station reported.

The men were both taken to the hospital. Police have not said what charges they might face.

While other patrons and employees were inside during the gunfire, no one else was hurt, according to Channel 2. After the shooting, another customer said they arrived to buy some hot wings and saw a man lying on the ground.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

“Next thing I know, police are swarming the place,” the customer, who did not want to be identified, told the news station.

An investigation is ongoing.

