Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

2 charged after off-duty Fulton deputy injured at Atlanta liquor store

Eric Scott Cheers had been working as a detention officer with the sheriff’s office since February 2023
Fulton County Detention Officer Eric Scott Cheers was injured Nov. 1 while working an off-duty job in Atlanta. Two men were subsequently arrested in the attack, police said.

Credit: POST

Credit: POST

Fulton County Detention Officer Eric Scott Cheers was injured Nov. 1 while working an off-duty job in Atlanta. Two men were subsequently arrested in the attack, police said.
By
48 minutes ago

Two men were recently arrested after a Fulton County law enforcement officer was repeatedly punched while working an extra job in Atlanta, officials said.

Eric Scott Cheers, a detention officer with the sheriff’s office, was left with a swollen eye and lip, cuts to his foot, missing teeth and a head injury, an incident report obtained Wednesday revealed. He was off duty and working a security detail at a northwest Atlanta liquor store Nov. 1 when the attack happened.

Xavier Evans, 29, was arrested Nov. 7 with the help of the sheriff’s office on charges of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer and aggravated battery resulting in serious injury. Xavion Evans, 24, turned himself in at the county jail the next day on the same charges, Atlanta police said.

ExploreFulton deputy injured during off-duty job at Atlanta liquor store

It was around 11:15 p.m. when Atlanta police were called to the HN Liquor Store in the 700 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, just east of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Cheers, 54, was visibly injured and was not able to provide much information to officers due to his injuries, the report states, but much of the incident was caught on camera.

Surveillance footage showed one of the suspects arriving in a white Ford Mustang. Cheers told the man around 8:40 p.m. that he could not bring his firearm inside the store, according to the report.

The same man returned around 11 p.m. with the second suspect in a white Mercedes-Benz, officials said. Footage showed them standing in the parking lot talking.

Cheers is then seen in the surveillance footage telling the suspects to “get the (expletive) off the property.” They then approached Cheers and began to punch him, the video shows.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reached out to the Fulton sheriff’s office for a statement and information on the injured detention officer but did not hear back. According to the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), Cheers began working at the sheriff’s office in February 2023, and it’s his first law enforcement job.

According to a GoFundMe page created to raise funds for medical expenses, Cheers is a single father to three teenage daughters and is unable to work as he recovers from his injuries.

“This event has left him with a lot of very severe physical and mental trauma, causing him not to be able to physically care for himself or his three teenage children,” the creator of the campaign, Daryiah-Rose Williams, wrote.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

Fulton deputy injured during off-duty job at Atlanta liquor store
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

At least 3 killed in Saturday morning shootings in Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Suspected car burglar’s fatal shooting in NW Atlanta leads to 6 arrests
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Douglas County judge gives 2 men 320-year sentences in fatal Sweet 16 shooting21m ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Douglas County judge gives 2 men 320-year sentences in fatal Sweet 16 shooting21m ago
Man dies after being shot several times at SW Atlanta shopping center2h ago
Amazon driver kept delivering packages after deadly hit-and-run crash, cops say
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Redistricting plans come true: Republican-drawn maps kept them in power in Georgia
Doulas fill critical need in Black maternal care
Killer Mike and T.I.’s reimagined Bankhead Seafood opens