2 arrested on murder, gang charges weeks after shooting at SE Atlanta apartments

The incident took place just before midnight Oct. 1 at the Victory at Summerhill apartments on Fulton Street, Atlanta police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Tevin Smith, Jawuan Gaston and Travious Bridges met with a fourth man at Smith’s apartment for what Smith described to police as “a drug transaction gone bad,” according to the incident report.

Smith told police that a dispute led Bridges to hit the fourth man in the head with his gun and rip the man’s chain off his neck, the incident report said. As Bridges tried to leave the apartment, the fourth man pulled his gun and shot him, according to Smith’s account.