2 arrested on murder, gang charges weeks after shooting at SE Atlanta apartments

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago
‘Drug transaction gone bad’ led to fatal shooting, according to police report

Weeks after three men allegedly tried to rob a man at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta, one of the suspects is dead and the other two have been arrested on multiple felony charges, including murder, police said.

The incident took place just before midnight Oct. 1 at the Victory at Summerhill apartments on Fulton Street, Atlanta police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Tevin Smith, Jawuan Gaston and Travious Bridges met with a fourth man at Smith’s apartment for what Smith described to police as “a drug transaction gone bad,” according to the incident report.

Smith told police that a dispute led Bridges to hit the fourth man in the head with his gun and rip the man’s chain off his neck, the incident report said. As Bridges tried to leave the apartment, the fourth man pulled his gun and shot him, according to Smith’s account.

Smith was not sure where Bridges had been hit by the bullet, but the responding officers reported finding a trail of blood in the apartment building’s hallway. The following day, East Point police alerted their Atlanta counterparts that Bridges had died in their jurisdiction.

After more than three weeks of investigation, Smith was taken into custody on six felony charges, according to online jail records. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Oct. 25 on one count each of felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and criminal attempt to commit a felony and two counts of violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Two days after Smith was booked, the Atlanta Police Department’s fugitive unit located Gaston in an area southwest of the city, authorities said. The fugitive unit notified the Georgia State Patrol, and state troopers were able to arrest Gaston without incident, police said.

Gaston was booked into the Fulton jail on charges identical to Smith’s, along with additional counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, jail records show.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

BREAKING: Small plane crashes near Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta
