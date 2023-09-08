2 arrested in fatal Labor Day shooting at Decatur gas station

Two people were arrested Friday in connection with a shooting at a Decatur gas station on Labor Day that left one teenager dead and another injured, authorities said.

DeQuan Mosley, 24, and Thaddues Mosley, 26, both from Atlanta, were booked into the DeKalb County Jail on multiple identical charges, including murder, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said. They are accused of shooting Erika Stephens and Rashawn Galbreath, both 19, at a gas station on Flat Shoals Road. Stephens died from her injuries.

The Mosleys were found at a home in Decatur and taken into custody without incident, Williams said.

No further information has been released about the shooting or the arrests. The sheriff’s office did not say if the Mosleys are related.

They are both facing charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Williams said. Both are being held in the DeKalb jail without bond, online records show.