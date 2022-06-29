ajc logo
X

19-year-old arrested on murder charge in deadly ‘targeted robbery’ in Midtown

Atlanta police have arrested a 19-year-old suspect months after they released surveillance footage of a four-door sedan sought in connection with the robbery and fatal shooting of a 35-year-old father of two.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta police have arrested a 19-year-old suspect months after they released surveillance footage of a four-door sedan sought in connection with the robbery and fatal shooting of a 35-year-old father of two.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

A 19-year-old was arrested on multiple charges Wednesday in connection with an April robbery and shooting that left a man dead on the sidewalk in Midtown Atlanta.

Keon Hudson, of Peachtree Corners, was taken into custody on charges of murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, Atlanta police said in a news release. Hudson is accused of killing Desmond Ramone Key, who was found April 4 with a gunshot wound in front of a luxury apartment building on Juniper Street and declared dead at the scene.

At the time, Atlanta police spokesman Lt. Ralph Woolfolk described the incident as a “targeted robbery.”

In Wednesday’s statement, police said the investigation led investigators to take out warrants against Hudson on June 22. A week later, the department’s fugitive unit was able to locate Hudson in Norcross and arrest him. A $40,000 reward had been offered for information leading to an arrest related to Key’s killing.

Explore$40K reward offered in entrepreneur’s killing outside Midtown high-rise

At an April press briefing, police released video footage from security cameras that captured the incident.

“A sedan four-door vehicle pulled up adjacent to Mr. Key. The persons exited from that vehicle, walked up to Mr. Key and brandished firearms,” Woolfolk said during the briefing. “(They) subsequently robbed him and shot him — murdered him.”

Key was described as an entrepreneur and father with two sons, ages 7 and 8.

“This individual was a hard-working man,” Woolfolk said. “Mr. Key is loved by his family and friends. We’ve heard from so many of them as we worked in tandem with this family throughout the course of this investigation.”

Key was carrying a backpack at the time, which was taken by the suspects, police said. No further details were released about what Key may have been carrying or why he was targeted.

Police have not said if any other suspects have been identified or if more arrests are expected in this case. Those with information about the robbery and shooting are asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or submit tips to the Crime Stoppers website.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
Elections investigation focuses on alleged breach in South Georgia11h ago
Sentencing for Mitzi Bickers moved to September
Georgia Tech hotel hosting conference by election deniers
5h ago
Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
12h ago
Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
12h ago
Alpharetta doctor sentenced to 3 years in federal prison
The Latest
Suspect accused of shooting at vehicle during basketball game at Norcross park
29m ago
Subway homicide suspect was out on bond at time of shooting, records show
1h ago
New Atlanta police precinct opens in Buckhead Village
3h ago
Featured
When her four-year-old grandson Kawan Ward was unresponsive and feverish one morning in April, Vanessa Ward waited for a Grady ambulance to arrive for over an hour before driving him to Egleston Children’s Hospital near Emory University herself. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
12h ago
Abortion in Georgia: Here is what’s currently legal — and not
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top