19-year-old arrested on murder charge in deadly ‘targeted robbery’ in Midtown

A 19-year-old was arrested on multiple charges Wednesday in connection with an April robbery and shooting that left a man dead on the sidewalk in Midtown Atlanta.
Keon Hudson, of Peachtree Corners, was taken into custody on charges of murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, Atlanta police said in a news release. Hudson is accused of killing Desmond Ramone Key, who was found April 4 with a gunshot wound in front of a luxury apartment building on Juniper Street and declared dead at the scene.
At the time, Atlanta police spokesman Lt. Ralph Woolfolk described the incident as a “targeted robbery.”
In Wednesday’s statement, police said the investigation led investigators to take out warrants against Hudson on June 22. A week later, the department’s fugitive unit was able to locate Hudson in Norcross and arrest him. A $40,000 reward had been offered for information leading to an arrest related to Key’s killing.
At an April press briefing, police released video footage from security cameras that captured the incident.
“A sedan four-door vehicle pulled up adjacent to Mr. Key. The persons exited from that vehicle, walked up to Mr. Key and brandished firearms,” Woolfolk said during the briefing. “(They) subsequently robbed him and shot him — murdered him.”
Key was described as an entrepreneur and father with two sons, ages 7 and 8.
“This individual was a hard-working man,” Woolfolk said. “Mr. Key is loved by his family and friends. We’ve heard from so many of them as we worked in tandem with this family throughout the course of this investigation.”
Key was carrying a backpack at the time, which was taken by the suspects, police said. No further details were released about what Key may have been carrying or why he was targeted.
Police have not said if any other suspects have been identified or if more arrests are expected in this case. Those with information about the robbery and shooting are asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or submit tips to the Crime Stoppers website.
