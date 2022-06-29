19-year-old arrested on murder charge in deadly ‘targeted robbery’ in Midtown

“A sedan four-door vehicle pulled up adjacent to Mr. Key. The persons exited from that vehicle, walked up to Mr. Key and brandished firearms,” Woolfolk said during the briefing. “(They) subsequently robbed him and shot him — murdered him.”

Key was described as an entrepreneur and father with two sons, ages 7 and 8.

“This individual was a hard-working man,” Woolfolk said. “Mr. Key is loved by his family and friends. We’ve heard from so many of them as we worked in tandem with this family throughout the course of this investigation.”

Key was carrying a backpack at the time, which was taken by the suspects, police said. No further details were released about what Key may have been carrying or why he was targeted.

Police have not said if any other suspects have been identified or if more arrests are expected in this case. Those with information about the robbery and shooting are asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or submit tips to the Crime Stoppers website.