$30K reward offered in father’s Midtown killing

Authorities have not said what was inside Key’s backpack or why they think he was targeted. Several members of his family appeared alongside investigators at a news conference Friday afternoon, but did not speak.

Woolfolk said Key was an entrepreneur and business owner with two young sons, ages 7 and 8. He and his family lived in southwest Atlanta.

“This individual was a hard-working man,” Woolfolk said. “Mr. Key is loved by his family and friends. We’ve heard from so many of them as we worked in tandem with this family throughout the course of this investigation.”

Police said the robbery and shooting took place on the sidewalk as Key left the high-rise early April 4.

At least one window of the apartment building was shattered by what appeared to be a bullet hole.

“A sedan four-door vehicle pulled up adjacent to Mr. Key. The persons exited from that vehicle, walked up to Mr. Key and brandished firearms,” Woolfolk said. “(They) subsequently robbed him and shot him — murdered him.”

Police on Friday released surveillance footage of the sedan, which appears to be blue or gray and has a sunroof.

Woolkfolk said he and the department’s homicide detectives have been working “around the clock” to identify the people responsible for Key’s shooting and help get justice for his family. But they’re asking anyone with information about the case to come forward. That includes surveillance footage or cellphone video that might help investigators identify any of the suspects, he said.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the $30,000 reward, which was put up by Key’s family and the Atlanta Police Foundation. Those with information about the robbery and shooting are asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or submit tips to the Crime Stoppers website.