17-year-old dead in shooting at SE Atlanta apartments

A 17-year-old was killed in a shooting at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex Sunday, according to police.

Atlanta officers got a call shortly before 1:30 p.m. about a person shot at the East Ridge Park apartments in the Glenrose Heights neighborhood off Mount Zion Road near I-75.

When they arrived, they found the teen, whose name has not been released, with apparent gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene, officials said.