17-year-old dead in shooting at SE Atlanta apartments

A 17-year-old was killed in a shooting at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex Sunday, according to police.
Atlanta officers got a call shortly before 1:30 p.m. about a person shot at the East Ridge Park apartments in the Glenrose Heights neighborhood off Mount Zion Road near I-75.
When they arrived, they found the teen, whose name has not been released, with apparent gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene, officials said.
No other details about the incident have been released by police. It is not clear what may have led to the shooting or if any suspects have been identified.
