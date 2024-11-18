Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

17-year-old dead in shooting at SE Atlanta apartments

A teen is dead after being shot at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex Sunday.

Credit: undefined

Credit: undefined

A teen is dead after being shot at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex Sunday.
By
15 minutes ago

A 17-year-old was killed in a shooting at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex Sunday, according to police.

Atlanta officers got a call shortly before 1:30 p.m. about a person shot at the East Ridge Park apartments in the Glenrose Heights neighborhood off Mount Zion Road near I-75.

When they arrived, they found the teen, whose name has not been released, with apparent gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene, officials said.

No other details about the incident have been released by police. It is not clear what may have led to the shooting or if any suspects have been identified.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man dies after being shot several times at SW Atlanta shopping center
Placeholder Image

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

1 dead, 4 injured in shootings along SE Atlanta road
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

1 killed in shooting near SW Atlanta gas station
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

1 shot at West End MARTA station in Atlanta
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Ga. 400 reopens in Buckhead after deadly wrong-way crash
1 killed in shooting near SW Atlanta gas station
Arrest made after 1 killed in triple shooting in SE Atlanta
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Georgia Innocence Project

A podcast led to Georgia man’s exoneration after 25 years in prison. Now he’s suing the...
Gridlock Guy: How the election results could affect Atlanta traffic
‘Garden Lights, Holiday Nights’ opens at Atlanta Botanical Garden