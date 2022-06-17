17-year-old accused of shooting Gwinnett K-9 due in court next week

Officers performed first aid on Bryan before he was taken to a hospital.

Kai is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois that performs dual roles as a patrol and narcotics K-9 officer and had worked with Gwinnett police for less than a year. He was shot in the chest and hindquarters, his partner said Tuesday after the dog’s release from North Georgia Veterinary Specialists in Buford.

“He took rounds that were meant for us,” Cpl. Aaron Carlyle told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution through tears. “And he never faltered from his job. And we went home that night to our families.”

Kai will rest at home with Carlyle while he recovers, and he was expected to undergo physical therapy. His handler was hopeful the dog would be able to return to duty.

Bryan is scheduled to appear before a Magistrate Court judge Wednesday for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. He is being held without bond on two counts each of aggravated assault against an officer, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He also faces single charges of harming a law enforcement animal, unlawful entry, first-degree burglary and possession of a gun by a person under the age of 18.