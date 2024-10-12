16-year-old charged, accused of killing woman who was attending DeKalb repast

A teenager was arrested Wednesday in the fatal shooting of a woman who was attending a repast in DeKalb County, police said.

The 16-year-old, who was not publicly identified because of his age, has been charged with murder in the May 24 shooting, police spokesperson Lt. Shane Smith said. The teen is accused of killing Sametria McCord, 29.

The victim was among those in a large crowd gathered outside a house in the 2000 block of Chestnut Hill Circle off Snapfinger Road. McCord was at the location attending a repast for a family member when gunshots rung out around 7 p.m., authorities previously said.