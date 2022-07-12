ajc logo
Girl, 15, flown to hospital after hit-and-run on busy Cherokee County road

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is hoping to identify the driver of the large white box truck shown in this still image taken from a traffic camera. The driver is believed to be responsible for a hit-and-run Monday on Bells Ferry Road that seriously injured a 15-year-old girl.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

Cherokee County authorities are searching for the driver of a white box truck they believe hit a 15-year-old girl Monday afternoon and did not stop to help.

The victim was struck around 3:15 p.m. while trying to cross Bells Ferry Road south of Ga. 92 and was taken to a local hospital before being flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital. A resulting investigation shut down the busy road for nearly two hours Monday.

An update on her condition was not available Tuesday.

After speaking with witnesses and viewing traffic camera footage, investigators said they are confident a large white box truck was involved in the hit-and-run, the sheriff’s office said. No distinctive markings are visible on the truck, as shown in a still image taken from a traffic camera released Monday.

Investigators are asking any motorists who have a dash camera and may have been in the area of Bells Ferry Road and Ga. 92 around the time of the accident to review that footage. It is possible the truck’s tag was fixed to its front, according to sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Jay Baker.

Anyone with information about the truck or the driver is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 470-281-8032.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

